COVID-19 updates: New senior facility cases, cancellations grow, strange days in Seattle include new ‘6-foot’ options for delivery apps

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak and response around the Seattle region, Capitol Hill, and the Central District. See something others should know about? Email CHS or call/txt (206) 399-5959.

: Officials say coronavirus has been confirmed at additional facilities serving the elderly. The New York Times reports on the new cases identified at another nursing home and a senior living center: In Seattle, the Ida Culver House Ravenna senior living complex, which provides independent and assisted living to about 90 people, said that one of its residents tested positive on Friday, two days after the resident was taken to a hospital. A sign in the lobby restricted nonessential visitors from entering.Meanwhile, from kingcounty.gov/covid as of Friday afternoon: Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to Public Health – Seattle & King County through 11:59 p.m. on 3/5/20, bringing the total number of reported King County cases to 58. In addition, a person who was previously reported, a male in his 60s, has now died. He was not a resident of Life Care Center of Kirkland, but was a visitor. He died on 3/5/20. The total number of deaths in King County reported to Public Health is 11. Of the 58 cases, 34 are residents of or associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland. Eighteen are residents, six are staff, and 10 are visitors or family members. Of the 11 deaths reported, ten are associated with Life Care Center. Symptoms? Call the King County Novel Coronavirus Call Center at 206-477-3977 at between 8 AM and 7 PM. You can also call the state hotline at 800-525-0127 for general questions. More on progress on testing and small business loans in our previous update.

And smaller elements of government like design reviews and public library programs have also announced cancellations and rescheduling. Equally impactful might be the smaller cancellations like the Children’s Film Festival Seattle and postponements with community and social groups.

: As we’ve previously reported, many large employers are asking employees to work from home this month. Seattle City Hall is not an exception. The City Council is directing all its “employees to work remotely to the greatest extent possible.” Schools: The University of Washington and Seattle University have also canceled classes and moved instruction — and finals — online or to a remote instruction environment. Seattle Public Schools continues to maintain its policy of remaining open for students and handling any issues of COVID-19 exposure on a case by case basis. The Seattle teachers union announced an agreement on employee pay and leave during the COVID-19 response:

Seattle teachers union on "Employee Pay and Leave During COVID-19" — more here https://t.co/jwQB6z4Cb4 pic.twitter.com/hzrrkbALr5 — jseattle (@jseattle) March 6, 2020

Strange days: The responses around COVID-19 preparation and prevention have also manifested, of course, in some peculiar ways including meal delivery services…

The Seattle Freeze deepens, via Caviar delivery app pic.twitter.com/D6R9JoW3J3 — josh (@joshc) March 7, 2020

Pot…

Seattle, March 2020: my pot shop is sending text ads encouraging me to stock up in case of a coronavirus quarantine. — Brittney Bush Bollay (@BrittneyBush) March 7, 2020

And karaoke…

On the bright side: Not everything is canceled. Sunday, the Capitol Hill Farmers Market will go on to help locals get access to fresh produce and goods — and to make sure the vendors who depend on the sales can stay in business. Meanwhile, it is an excellent time — if you are healthy and don’t have any symptoms of a fever or cough — to help small businesses and enjoy one of the neighborhood’s economic lifebloods by going out to eat on Capitol Hill:

Folks an excellent Japanese restaurant in Capitol Hill, Adana, had 40 cancellations tonight. Go eat there if you can! It's really good! — 🅨🅞🅤 ⓜⓤⓢⓣ 𝘣𝘦 𝖘𝖊𝖊𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝓽𝓱𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓼. (@ursonate) March 7, 2020

