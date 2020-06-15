CHS Pics | Counting victories after an 18-day battle and a week holding valuable territory on Capitol Hill

It is not Capitol Hill Block Party but it is OK if sometimes the sights and sounds coming out of the protest zone and camp growing around Cal Anderson Park look like nothing more than a big crowd of people having a good time in the middle of Capitol Hill.

There are big problems to solve in the operations and safety around the camp and major protests efforts will continue.

But organizers and the community that has formed seem to know the energy is part of the draw. Even as 12th and Pine has been converted into a speaker’s square for teach-ins and learning, there has also been time for live music and DJs. Efforts to keep neighbors informed about the goings on around the camp also feel a little like the canceled annual musical festival with the inclusion of a “noise forecast” and planned DJ set times.

Tents have, indeed, sprouted in Cal Anderson along with the gardens. People already living homeless have joined protesters and occupiers keeping the space.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.

“There is a co-op which is basically a free grocery store for participants in the protest which does include homeless people,” a neighbor who has been documenting the camp writes in the CHS Facebook group. “They have a ton of donations and are accepting donations. The closest you can get a car to that area is 11th & Pike where you drive up to the WeWork building.”

Sunday, meanwhile, brought Indigenous leaders, drum circles, and a large “tarpee” teepee made of tarps to the scene. “What are you learning?,” one sign reminds.

The brighter times shine a little stronger given the dark days that preceded formation of the camp when two weeks of heavy policing and a military-style blockade of the streets exploded in one last Sunday night conflagration described by many as the most aggressive show of crowd control firepower yet by SPD. The terrible crescendo came only hours after a Mayor Jenny Durkan speech on deescalation. It has been — comparatively — a week of peace since.

There's a new community in #Seattle called Free Capitol Hill aka #CHAZ pic.twitter.com/tFeoHBGRgu — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) June 13, 2020

The Conversation Cafe at #CHAZ is den of thought and conversation. pic.twitter.com/rVD6ZlY8wG — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) June 13, 2020

The alley behind SPD is now a mural wall. pic.twitter.com/rYIR49t9A2 — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) June 13, 2020

What is being accomplished? The demands shaped by the community are many and sprawling. But there are victories and paths to progress to count:

Leaders including activist and lawyer Nikkita Oliver began talks with Mayor Durkan on efforts to reform policing in Seattle and “#defundSPD” demands to radically reduce the police department’s budget, increase spending on social programs, and pledge to drop charges against the 90+ people arrested so far during the demonstrations Durkan and Chief Best agreed to drop the city’s nightly curfew after criticism that it inhibited fair and legal protest and the City Attorney announced Seattle’s bid to end or reduce the federal consent decree oversight of its police force in place for years after findings of biased policing would also be put on ice Durkan announced she asked officials to review Seattle Police crowd control policy in light of what she called “the pink umbrella incident” when police reacted to a pink umbrella thrust over a barrier outside the East Precinct at 11th and Pine with a barrage of pepper spray and blast grenades that led to a night filled with clouds of tear gas throughout Pike/Pine and a major clash with protesters After nights of complaints about officers covering their badge numbers, Chief Best also announced a new policy covering so-called “mourning bands” used by police to express respect for fallen officers. The new guidelines require all officers to “have their badge numbers prominently displayed.” Durkan and Best also agreed to ban most use of tear gas for 30 days while all crowd control tactics can be evaluated. A loophole allowing its use when authorized by command proved the ban toothless, however. Monday, the Seattle City Council is set to vote on a tighter ban on chemical weapons and dangerous tactics like chokeholds The city ended eight years of delay to announce it will transfer 23rd and Yesler’s Fire Station 6 to Africatown for development of the William Grose Center for Cultural Innovation. The Africatown-led King County Equity Now coalition has a full list of demands and five more properties in the CD it is targeting. And, of course, Free Capitol Hill formed as the tear gas clouds dissipated and the echoes of blast bombs faded with SPD temporarily (?) evacuating its East Precinct headquarters

Not bad for an 18-day battle and a week holding important new territory.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.