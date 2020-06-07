Post navigation

This week in CHS history | 2018 Amazon Tax fail, Herb and Bitter born, Seattle Asian Art Museum project wins go-ahead

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:

2019

 

A new contemporary art museum will open this year in derelict office building on First Hill

Former e-bike shop lined up as planned new home for Central District post office


911 | Big response to E Denny crisis, right-wing ‘march’ on Capitol Hill, IHOP melee charges

From the man who helped create Top Pot, small batch Half and Half Doughnut Co. to open on Capitol Hill this summer

2018

 

Capitol Hill’s Honeyhole loses round in trademark battle over name

Design review slated for Capitol Hill apartment building’s missing ‘champagne’

Good news, Amazon, Seattle won’t be taxing you after all — UPDATE: Repealed

2017

 

Group denied in bid to halt Seattle Asian Art Museum expansion in Volunteer Park

Seattle has competing plans for two June 11th Pride Marches — both on Capitol Hill

2016

 

Vigil in Cal Anderson after worst mass shooting in U.S. history at Orlando gay club

Where did deadly cocaine in Capitol Hill overdoses come from?

2015

 

After more than 20 years on E Pike, Edge of the Circle loses lease

Capitol Hill food+drink | First look inside Broadway’s Herb and Bitter

Mixed-use project planned for another block of E Union as auto repair shop is shuttered

2010

 

When it comes to bringing new businesses to Broadway, Joule has its work cut out for it

Once a server, Broadway Grill’s new owner plans food overhaul, continued good times

Spotted on the Hill: Cameron Crowe

Museum of the Mysteries makes plans to leave Broadway

