This week in CHS history | 2018 Amazon Tax fail, Herb and Bitter born, Seattle Asian Art Museum project wins go-ahead

Here are the top stories from this week in CHS history:
A new contemporary art museum will open this year in derelict office building on First Hill
Former e-bike shop lined up as planned new home for Central District post office
911 | Big response to E Denny crisis, right-wing ‘march’ on Capitol Hill, IHOP melee charges
From the man who helped create Top Pot, small batch Half and Half Doughnut Co. to open on Capitol Hill this summer
Capitol Hill’s Honeyhole loses round in trademark battle over name
Design review slated for Capitol Hill apartment building’s missing ‘champagne’
Good news, Amazon, Seattle won’t be taxing you after all — UPDATE: Repealed
Group denied in bid to halt Seattle Asian Art Museum expansion in Volunteer Park
Seattle has competing plans for two June 11th Pride Marches — both on Capitol Hill
Vigil in Cal Anderson after worst mass shooting in U.S. history at Orlando gay club
Where did deadly cocaine in Capitol Hill overdoses come from?
After more than 20 years on E Pike, Edge of the Circle loses lease
Capitol Hill food+drink | First look inside Broadway’s Herb and Bitter
Mixed-use project planned for another block of E Union as auto repair shop is shuttered
When it comes to bringing new businesses to Broadway, Joule has its work cut out for it
Once a server, Broadway Grill’s new owner plans food overhaul, continued good times
