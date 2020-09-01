March marks 10-year anniversary of John T. Williams police killing in Seattle — UPDATE: Another sweep in Cal Anderson

NOW: March in solidarity with the family of John T Williams, Native elder murdered by SPD 10 years ago today

We are leaving the #Seattle space needle in 30 mins come thru!! pic.twitter.com/kOtxk1e8ZC — comrade Mel (@becoming_mel) August 30, 2020

Activists and loved ones Sunday held a vigil and marched across Seattle to mark the 10-year anniversary of the police killing of John T. Williams, a Native woodcarver and Capitol Hill regular gunned down by a Seattle Police officer at Boren and Howell.

Memorial march on Denny. In honor of John T. Williams. pic.twitter.com/N2TOiSbRjg — Queen Anne Greenways (@QAGreenways) August 31, 2020

Hey babies, everyone is safe but feeling a little rattled. Here’s a clip of the pos who broke past car brigade tonight and almost hit participants of the prayer walk for John T. Williams. Plate #: AJU8937 Do your thing, Internet ✨💖💅 #seattleprotests #seattleprotestcomms pic.twitter.com/tCpb082Knk — Rebellion Baby (@RebellionBaby) August 31, 2020

Anti-police violence protests and marches grew in the wake of the August 2010 killing including the growth of “black bloc” marches on Capitol Hill. Officer Ian Birk was never charged but the shooting put SPD under deeper federal scrutiny. The city’s police force was put under federal consent decree after an eight-month investigation found evidence of excessive force and biased policing.

Williams would go on to become a symbol of the toll of police violence in the city and on Capitol Hill. The Seattle Met looked at his legacy and the aftermath of his killing here.

The John T. Williams mural painted on 11th Ave in 2010 https://t.co/QNtRCm02xm — jseattle (@jseattle) August 31, 2020

Sunday’s march passed through streets around the city and near Capitol Hill. Demonstrators reported two drivers who sped through the procession in separate incidents. There were no reported arrests.

Protests and marches against police have continued.

Monday night, a small group of a few dozen gathered in Cal Anderson Park and then marched onto Broadway but there were no reported clashes with police. The relatively quiet night followed a weekend without major protester-police conflict after last Wednesday night’s melees on 15th Ave E and outside the Washington State Patrol office above I-5 north of Capitol Hill. A small flurry of federal arrests and charges have followed recent incidents. Meanwhile, the East Precinct has installed a cement block wall topped by a chain-link fence at 12th and Pine. The new fortification has yet to be tested.

Activists have posted planned gatherings at Cal Anderson nightly in coming days and say there are plans for a Labor Day demonstration at the location of the Seattle Police Officers Guild union offices in SoDo.

Meanwhile, the occupation in Cal Anderson has grown with activists, protesters, and campers filling the area near the Shelterhouse and CHOP gardens. Organizers say they hope to use the Seattle Parks facility to provide resources and services to the area’s homeless community. CHS reported on the Shelterhouse occupation and an SPD sweep of the facility here.

UPDATE 10:00 AM: Police and a city crew are reportedly sweeping Cal Anderson’s camp again Tuesday morning. SPD referred CHS to Seattle Parks for more information on the clearance.

Every conversation with Capitol Hill developer or property owner begins or ends with them asking me if I've seen "what is happening" in Cal Anderson https://t.co/VhlLCuNTuC — jseattle (@jseattle) August 31, 2020

UPDATE: Here is a (long!) statement from the city on this morning’s actions:

Cal Anderson Park has remained closed to the public since June 30 as Seattle Parks and Recreation staff address damage and repairs needed from the ongoing protests. However, the park and park facilities have been repeatedly vandalized throughout the closure. On August 14, after repeated requests by Seattle Parks and Recreation and Seattle Police asking the individuals who were unlawfully accessing the park to leave, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) removed individuals who had broken into a city facility (the shelterhouse) within the park. Parks staff were on site to remove belongings and store any materials collected. In the days following, individuals returned to the closed park and have again broken into the locked city facility. In the early morning hours of August 17, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) was notified of an alarm sounding at the Lincoln Gatehouse, a separate facility associated with the Lincoln Reservoir, within the Park. The reservoir holds 12.7 million gallons of treated water and is part of SPU’s drinking water delivery system. When security arrived, they discovered damage to the Gatehouse door and 40-50 tents set up. SPU staff repaired and relocked the door and abated graffiti. The Seattle Fire Department has received nearly 22 calls to 911 regarding bonfires, rubbish/garbage fires, and requesting medical aid within the park, in August alone. Residents living nearby have reported breathing issues as a consequence of smoke from the illegal fires and the types of items burned. Due to firefighter safety and access issues, firefighters have been unable to safely respond to extinguish the illegal burns. In recent weeks, the City has been working to engage a limited yet vulnerable number of unsheltered individuals living on site. The Human Services Department’s (HSD) System Navigators and contracted outreach providers have been conducting outreach which is ongoing. Preliminary data show that System Navigators have made at least 54 engagements and 13 referrals to shelter at Cal Anderson Park throughout the closure period. On the evening of Monday, August 24, SPD’s East Precinct sustained damagesfollowing a gathering that became violent. Individuals associated with the group were armed with shields, sledgehammers, improvised explosives, knives, and other items. Organizers of some groups have recently been using Cal Anderson Park to distribute supplies like shields. Following the damage to the precinct, many participants were seen taking refuge within the park. After the repeated refusal of individuals to leave the park, today, the Seattle Police, at the request of the Seattle Parks and Recreation assisted in clearing those trespassing in the City facility. Parks staff were onsite to address protest supply tents and personal belongings by providing storage, make repairs to the parks facility, and other improvements to further deter break-ins and vandalism. After the park was cleared, HSD System Navigators were in the area to engage individuals experiencing homelessness with offers of shelter and services. Staff will work over the next week to mitigate damages to the park. Over the coming days, Parks staff will be onsite daily to remind individuals that the park is closed. Since August, Parks has been engaging the broader Capitol Hill communitycentering outreach with Black, Indigenous and people of color and the LBGTQIA community to identify short term action items and long-term strategies to build on and sustain the health of the people, the environment, and the strong community that supports the park. The City continues to provide ongoing support to those living unhoused through free shower programs at mobile shower trailers and Seattle community centers, meal programs, and free testing at locations across the City.

