At least two shot as camp reportedly opens fire on jeep after Capitol Hill protest zone drivebys

At least two people were reported shot in a chaotic scene of frightened campers, security volunteers, and heavily armed private security early Monday morning on the edge of the Capitol Hill protest zone.

Seattle Police confirmed the shooting and said there were reports of two people injured.

A loud sequence of gunfire was reported just after 3 AM after an incident involving shots from a vehicle at Cal Anderson Park about 90 minutes earlier. There were conflicting reports of anybody injured in the earlier incident in which a vehicle reportedly fired into tents in the area.

911 callers reported a person shooting into a vehicle and at least one person being taken to Harborview by private vehicle. A second person shot was taken to a safe collection area where Seattle Fire then transported the victim to Harborview. Another person reportedly attacked with a pickaxe arrived at Harborview by private vehicle.

Police were not reported entering the area of the protest. A group of heavily armed private security was seen taking position in the area of the Car Tender lot at 12th and E Olive St where the group has been deployed in recent days.

The white Jeep Cherokee involved in the shooting was reported empty of occupants by police near 12th and Pine, pointed north where it crashed through a barrier near where the core group of occupying protesters has set up camp outside the emptied East Precinct. It was not clear if both people reported shot were in the vehicle or if there were any victims from the camp.

The gun violence continues a string of shootings at the camp in a series that had fortunately been quiet since a shooting early last Tuesday morning that sent one person to the hospital. That shooting was part of a string that left one dead and at least three wounded. Early that Saturday, one man was killed and another person was critically wounded in a shooting at 10th and Pine. 19-year-old Renton High student Lorenzo Anderson died in an incident that became a flashpoint of controversy with police restricting their presence in the area following the emptying of the East Precinct headquarters and Seattle Fire’s limited abilities to respond without police presence. Last Sunday night brought another shooting on the edge of Cal Anderson that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.

This weekend had been free of gun violence with the size of the camp and protest shrinking.

Monday morning’s shooting comes as Mayor Jenny Durkan and the city have been in talks with some at the camp to reduce the size of the occupied protest and start the process of moving police back into the emptied East Precinct. Monday morning was believed to be the start of the city clearing most of the streets in the area of barriers and blockades set up in recent weeks.

BECOME A 'PAY WHAT YOU CAN' CHS SUBSCRIBER TODAY: Support local journalism dedicated to your neighborhood. SUBSCRIBE HERE. Join to become a subscriber at $1/$5/$10 a month to help CHS provide community news with NO PAYWALL. You can also sign up for a one-time annual payment.