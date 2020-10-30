86 spookiest Capitol Hill Seattle posts… ever

Here are some of the best tales of mystery and paranormal activity from around Capitol Hill from the CHS archives. Feel free to tell us any Capitol Hill ghost stories you know about in the comments.
- Lake View Cemetery, Annotated
- Will there be a Hilloween in 2020? — UPDATE: Trick or treat safety tips plus Seattle ‘safe and distanced’ candy map
- Murder hornets!
- The Williamson Sisters
- Meet the decomposers of Capitol Hill
- The radioactive leak at Harborview
- Hilloween 2019 costumes
- The mind boggling array of stairs and corridors connecting history at TOPS K-8
- The five creepiest crawlies you’ve never heard of that live with you on Capitol Hill
- A new haunting on Capitol Hill
- Dougsley the corpse flower in bloom at Volunteer Park Conservatory
- Garbage truck gone rogue closes streets around E Olive Way
- Dead can dance on Broadway (and they did Saturday night)
- CHS Crow | Lou, Carrie & Yohan — ‘The ghost messed with me a lot’
- The great Capitol Hill eastern cottontail mystery of twenty eighteen
- Weird streets of UMadBro
- Death and density: 40,000 and counting make Lake View their eternal Capitol Hill home
- The Harvard Exits
- Volunteer Park pet costumes
- 80+ pictures from Pike/Pine Hilloween weekend 2017
- Broadway Chronicles | No Hands Man
- Big Boylston Ave raccoon bites woman
- CHS Video | A sea monster in Volunteer Park
- Man charged in string of fake FBI agent robberies
- Under protection of the Hex of Obsolescence, Capitol Hill artist creates Problem Glyphs
- Chalk number mystery on E Howell cobbles
- The ghosts of Hill’s indie bookstores past
- Sleepy bar patron rescued from Broadway nightspot
- Stepping on Republican stairs, the most forlorn landmark in Seattle
- ‘Capitol Hill is lousy with zubats’
- Capitol Hill Psychic Boutique — 23rd Ave neighborhood psychic has spiritual, California connection
- 16th Ave E’s ‘haunted house’ comes down
- Why is this black metal box at 10th and Pike?
- Scary 911 call at 17th and Olive turns out to be false report
- Solved: the mystery of the missing Stranger building rosettes
- The mystery of Seattle University’s disappearing Democrats
- Stranger Things: What are you wearing this year for Hilloween?
- Pikes/Pines | Gypsy moths are on the Hill
- Terrifying Hilloween Costumes
- New artwork in Chophouse Row builds on old foundations — the ‘ghost’ of a Capitol Hill farmhouse
- A look at the future of cinema with the ghost of the Harvard Exit
- CHS X-Files | #13Magnus
- CHS X-Files: The Joan Armatrading painting of 14th and Olive
- CHS X-Files | Capitol Hill drone pilot spotted, glowing orbs
- CHS X-Files: Mystery midnight boom rattles Miller Park and Madison
- The tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)
- Capitol Hill skinned squirrel mystery SOLVED
- Tale of the spooky business on 19th Ave E
- Identification of second body found in Interlaken Park still a mystery
- Happy Halloween Capitol Hill! Check out my real paranormal ghost video, if you dare!
- Take a spooky hike through Capitol Hill’s Lake View Cemetery
- Paranormal Investigative Unit Capitol Hill Office #1
- Paranormal Investigative Unit Capitol Hill Office reports — File #2012
- CHS Re:Take | The lost community of Boren
- Man found dead in car on Broadway E, Capitol Hill Safeway cleared by mystery odor
- No crime in E Pine truck vs. bike ‘attempted murder’
- Campaign against Confederate monuments targets memorial in Capitol Hill cemetery
- Ready! Capitol Hill’s Pac-Man pavement park takes shape
- Experts: Capitol Hill mystery soda machine disappearance ‘maybe’ time travel
- How Capitol Hill’s tile and terra cotta mystery ruins ended up at Harvard and Roy
- Missing on Bellevue Ave E: Harry’s Fine Foods signs
- CHS Pics | The Skipping Jestress of Capitol Hill
- Emmett Montgomery selects Capitol Hill for Secret Grandpa Subscription Service headquarters
- Meet the Klineburger Brothers and Capitol Hill’s taxidermy past
- First Hill memorial planned for officer killed in 100-year-old unsolved SPD murder
- The secret goldfish pond below Stevens Elementary
- The Nevertold Casket Company back from the dead on lucky 13th Ave
- Clown Girl spotted on Broadway
- The ghost of Charlie’s?
- Bring Slats Home: Friends, fans working to give Hill icon a place in Lake View Cemetery
- After 30 years on Broadway, The Byzantion makes way for ‘slightly mystical’ Spirit Animal
- Writers return to old haunts with ghost story at Capitol Hill’s Hugo House
- Capitol Hill novelist’s latest sci-fi work is written from the first-sea monster perspective
- Capitol Hill filmmakers shoot ‘lesbian supernatural thriller’ in a haunted mansion
- Visitors to his Capitol Hill grave — and the Pine Box — mark 40th anniversary of Bruce Lee’s death
- The ‘ghost’ of a Capitol Hill farmhouse
- Digging up Capitol Hill’s mortuary past as the last funeral home works to prolong its life
- Patrick J. Sullivan House hits market just in time for Hilloween
- Spoiler Alert: Mystery of the Capitol Hill Mystery Coke Machine’s mysteries REVEALED
- 28-year sentence for murderer who dumped body parts in Central District recycling bins
- Is the Creepy Cameraman hanging out on Capitol Hill?
- Seattle Demo Project activates ‘the ghosts’ in Central District house slated for demolition
- Capitol Hill’s Civil War cemetery
- With the push of a button, nuanced Ghost Note Coffee opens on Capitol Hill
- No mystery — Capitol Hill’s mystery soda machine is still missing
- Capitol Hill’s five most haunted places
1) Harvard Exit Theater
“When a second auditorium and screen was constructed on the third floor in the early 1970s, the ghosts of several women dressed in turn-of-the-century clothing began to appear. Most of the sightings were on the third floor and near a fireplace on the first floor.”
2) The Ben Lomond apartments
“Although she saw everything else, trees, the ground, bushes…everything where he was standing was illuminated but she he’d vanished. When she covered the light, there he was again.” More…
