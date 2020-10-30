Post navigation

86 spookiest Capitol Hill Seattle posts… ever

Here are some of the best tales of mystery and paranormal activity from around Capitol Hill from the CHS archives. Feel free to tell us any Capitol Hill ghost stories you know about in the comments.

  1. Lake View Cemetery, Annotated
  2. Will there be a Hilloween in 2020? — UPDATE: Trick or treat safety tips plus Seattle ‘safe and distanced’ candy map
  3. Murder hornets!
  4. The Williamson Sisters
  5. Meet the decomposers of Capitol Hill
  6. The radioactive leak at Harborview
  7. Hilloween 2019 costumes
  8. The mind boggling array of stairs and corridors connecting history at TOPS K-8
  9. The five creepiest crawlies you’ve never heard of that live with you on Capitol Hill
  10. A new haunting on Capitol Hill
  11. Dougsley the corpse flower in bloom at Volunteer Park Conservatory
  12. Garbage truck gone rogue closes streets around E Olive Way
  13. Dead can dance on Broadway (and they did Saturday night)
  14. CHS Crow | Lou, Carrie & Yohan — ‘The ghost messed with me a lot’
  15. The great Capitol Hill eastern cottontail mystery of twenty eighteen
  16. Weird streets of UMadBro
  17. Death and density: 40,000 and counting make Lake View their eternal Capitol Hill home
  18. The Harvard Exits
  19. Volunteer Park pet costumes

  20. 80+ pictures from Pike/Pine Hilloween weekend 2017
  21. Broadway Chronicles | No Hands Man
  22. Big Boylston Ave raccoon bites woman
  23. CHS Video | A sea monster in Volunteer Park
  24. Man charged in string of fake FBI agent robberies
  25. Under protection of the Hex of Obsolescence, Capitol Hill artist creates Problem Glyphs
  26. Chalk number mystery on E Howell cobbles
  27. The ghosts of Hill’s indie bookstores past
  28. Sleepy bar patron rescued from Broadway nightspot
  29. Stepping on Republican stairs, the most forlorn landmark in Seattle
  30. ‘Capitol Hill is lousy with zubats’
  31. Capitol Hill Psychic Boutique — 23rd Ave neighborhood psychic has spiritual, California connection
  32. 16th Ave E’s ‘haunted house’ comes down
  33. Why is this black metal box at 10th and Pike?
  34. Scary 911 call at 17th and Olive turns out to be false report
  35. Solved: the mystery of the missing Stranger building rosettes
  36. The mystery of Seattle University’s disappearing Democrats
  37. Stranger Things: What are you wearing this year for Hilloween?
  38. Pikes/Pines | Gypsy moths are on the Hill
  39. Terrifying Hilloween Costumes
  40. New artwork in Chophouse Row builds on old foundations — the ‘ghost’ of a Capitol Hill farmhouse
  41. A look at the future of cinema with the ghost of the Harvard Exit
  42. CHS X-Files | #13Magnus

  43. CHS X-Files: The Joan Armatrading painting of 14th and Olive
  44. CHS X-Files | Capitol Hill drone pilot spotted, glowing orbs
  45. CHS X-Files: Mystery midnight boom rattles Miller Park and Madison
  46. The tale of the Winchester House of Capitol Hill (that never ever existed)
  47. Capitol Hill skinned squirrel mystery SOLVED
  48. Tale of the spooky business on 19th Ave E
  49. Identification of second body found in Interlaken Park still a mystery
  50. Happy Halloween Capitol Hill! Check out my real paranormal ghost video, if you dare!
  51. Take a spooky hike through Capitol Hill’s Lake View Cemetery
  52. Paranormal Investigative Unit Capitol Hill Office #1
  53. Paranormal Investigative Unit Capitol Hill Office reports — File #2012
  54. CHS Re:Take | The lost community of Boren
  55. Man found dead in car on Broadway E, Capitol Hill Safeway cleared by mystery odor
  56. No crime in E Pine truck vs. bike ‘attempted murder’
  57. Campaign against Confederate monuments targets memorial in Capitol Hill cemetery
  58. Ready! Capitol Hill’s Pac-Man pavement park takes shape
  59. Experts: Capitol Hill mystery soda machine disappearance ‘maybe’ time travel
  60. How Capitol Hill’s tile and terra cotta mystery ruins ended up at Harvard and Roy
  61. Missing on Bellevue Ave E: Harry’s Fine Foods signs
  62. CHS Pics | The Skipping Jestress of Capitol Hill
  63. Emmett Montgomery selects Capitol Hill for Secret Grandpa Subscription Service headquarters
  64. Meet the Klineburger Brothers and Capitol Hill’s taxidermy past
  65. First Hill memorial planned for officer killed in 100-year-old unsolved SPD murder

  66. The secret goldfish pond below Stevens Elementary
  67. The Nevertold Casket Company back from the dead on lucky 13th Ave
  68. Clown Girl spotted on Broadway
  69. The ghost of Charlie’s?
  70. Bring Slats Home: Friends, fans working to give Hill icon a place in Lake View Cemetery
  71. After 30 years on Broadway, The Byzantion makes way for ‘slightly mystical’ Spirit Animal
  72. Writers return to old haunts with ghost story at Capitol Hill’s Hugo House
  73. Capitol Hill novelist’s latest sci-fi work is written from the first-sea monster perspective
  74. Capitol Hill filmmakers shoot ‘lesbian supernatural thriller’ in a haunted mansion
  75. Visitors to his Capitol Hill grave — and the Pine Box — mark 40th anniversary of Bruce Lee’s death
  76. The ‘ghost’ of a Capitol Hill farmhouse
  77. Digging up Capitol Hill’s mortuary past as the last funeral home works to prolong its life
  78. Patrick J. Sullivan House hits market just in time for Hilloween
  79. Spoiler Alert: Mystery of the Capitol Hill Mystery Coke Machine’s mysteries REVEALED
  80. 28-year sentence for murderer who dumped body parts in Central District recycling bins
  81. Is the Creepy Cameraman hanging out on Capitol Hill?

  82. Seattle Demo Project activates ‘the ghosts’ in Central District house slated for demolition
  83. Capitol Hill’s Civil War cemetery
  84. With the push of a button, nuanced Ghost Note Coffee opens on Capitol Hill
  85. No mystery — Capitol Hill’s mystery soda machine is still missing
  86. Capitol Hill’s five most haunted places

    1) Harvard Exit Theater
    “When a second auditorium and screen was constructed on the third floor in the early 1970s, the ghosts of several women dressed in turn-of-the-century clothing began to appear. Most of the sightings were on the third floor and near a fireplace on the first floor.”

    2) The Ben Lomond apartments
    “Although she saw everything else, trees, the ground, bushes…everything where he was standing was illuminated but she he’d vanished. When she covered the light, there he was again.” More…

     


